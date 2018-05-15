PM Abbasi urges opposition to stop using Nawaz remarks for political point scoring

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has urged the opposition parties to stop using national security topic for political benefits and scoring. PM Abbasi said this while addressing in the National Assembly o Tuesday.

He claimed that no one read the interview of Nawaz Sharif in the newspaper which created which uproar in the country and adding that it is unacceptable and how can some politician giving traitor certificate to Nawaz Sharif.

Regarding the Nawaz remarks, PM Abbasi explained that Indian media misquoted the Nawaz Sharif remarks and adding that it is very unfortunate that we followed the Indian media claims.

The political leaders should issue statements only bases on the facts and figures as their wrong statements create havoc in the country.

He slammed the opposition for using wrong words for Nawaz Sharif in the current controversy and adding that the opposition following the reports of Indian media which is totally baseless and misquoted.

PM Abbasi reiterated that why Nawaz was criticized for his remarks as it was already said by many including former president General Pervez Musharraf, former DG ISI Lt Gen Ahmed Shuja Pasha, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former NSA Maj Gen Mahmud Ali Durrani and former interior minister Rehman Malik have also delved on the subject.

The premier also said that a national truth and reconciliation commission can be made so the truth can come out.

Following the prime minister’s comments, the opposition parties staged a walkout in protest.

