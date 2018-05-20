PM Abbasi visits family of victim of Texas school shooting

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited and condoled with family of Sabika Sheikh, a school student from Karachi who was killed in a shooting incident at a school in Texas, United States on Friday.

Expressing deep grief and sympathies with the family, Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that late Sabika was a talented Pakistani student and the whole nation was mourning over her death.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to late Sabika’s family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The Prime Minister of the view that extremist tendencies were not a problem of mere one country or a region, but it was an international issue.

He said in order to cope with such attitudes, it was not only necessary to eliminate their root causes but also benefit from one other’s expertise at international level.

Advertisements