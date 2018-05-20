PM Abbasi will arrive for a long day visit to Karachi today

F.P.Report

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will arrive to Karachi for a long day visit here on Sunday.

The PM is expected to address an Oil and Gas Development Company Limited event at the Governor House.

On May 11, the prime minister had said that the country’s progress was dependent on development in Karachi.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led federal government is putting its best efforts for the betterment of the metropolis,” the premier said in his address at the inaugural ceremony of National Incubation Centre at the NED University.

The premier said Karachi and the rest of the country’s peace were interlinked and the current federal government had revived Karachi’s glory. “Peace has established in the city from Karachi Operation,” he said.

PM Abbasi said the continuity of democratic system was necessary for the national progress, adding that the federal government was finding it difficult to make decisions in the current political climate.

“Despite difficulties government completed many developmental projects,” the premier said. “Only a democratic government is capable to address challenges.”

PM Abbasi expressed hope that the incoming democratic governments would resolve the issues of people.

He said that the government established a number of power projects to address the power crisis, and was implementing tax reforms in the country.

