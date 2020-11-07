PM addressed massive public gathering in Hafizabad

Hafiz M Aziz ur Rehman

HAFIZABAD: Pakistanis would become a great nation in the world due to various steps being taken by the PTI government, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan declared while addressing public gathering in Hafizabad.

Addressing a mammoth gathering in the Hanif Muhammad Stadium, the PM said that no nation can prosper unless all citizens were treated equally before law and provided across the board basic amenities of life.

He thanked MNA Shoukat Ali Bhatti and his father Ex-MNA Mehdi Hassan Bhatti for according him warm welcome and organizing big gathering in this small city.

He said that he was following the path of teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) who was the beacon of light that would bring about betterment in the world and Hereafter.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said that model of State of Madina was guiding principle where rule of law was supreme and all people enjoyed equal rights regardless of their social status.

He said that opposition parties have organized political circus after looting the nation for 30 years and were blackmailing him to get NRO and disband NAB but he vociferously declared that he would not let them go free.

The PM said that Nawaz Sharif was using the language of Bharat and was ridiculing the national institutions only to save his skin and looted money.

Nawaz Sharif while sitting in London was inciting army for revolt and demanding to change the Army and ISI Chiefs only to save his looted money.

He said that this is intolerable and added that our army is defender of our ideological and geographical frontiers and large number of our armymen including officers including the son of Mehdi Hassan Bhatti Ex-MNA, Major Nadeem, had been martyred and nation was proud of the sacrifices of our army.

Without naming Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, the PM regretted that the Diesel said that Islam was in danger due to Imran Khan and added that Islam was in danger due to such like persons. The PM said that he has great respect for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

Regarding the claim of opposition that rigging was made in the 2018 elections, he questioned why they had not filed petitions.

He assured that his government would introduce electronic voting which would ensure transparent and impartial elections in future in the country.

The Prime Minister said that 50 percent families in the Punjab would be provided health insurance cards in this year while the others would be given health insurance cards in 2021 according to which every family can get medical treatment worth Rs. 10 lakh annually in any hospital.