PM advices Pakistanis to remodel their lives out of mosques as per Sunnah

ISLAMABAD, April 15 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said practicing the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) in everyday life was need of the hour to bring a positive reformation in the society.

“Remodeling our lives out of mosques and connecting with the way of life of the ‘greatest personality’ (PBUH) in entire universe is extremely important for the society at present,” the prime minister said in his address at the launch of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarships for talented and deserving students.

وزیرِاعظم عمران خان کا رحمتہ اللعالمین سکالرشپ پروگرام کے اجراء کی تقریب سے خطاب۔@Shafqat_Mahmood@EduMinistryPK@fawadchaudhryhttps://t.co/WsaD0qqZiM — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) April 15, 2021

Imran Khan said the government aimed at promoting the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) and encourage people to imbibe His glorious teachings that presented a complete code of life and a guiding beacon for all.

“It is sad that we disconnected with the real teachings of the One, whom even the non-Muslims thinkers regard as the most influential person,’ he said.

He said the Prophet (PBUH) emphasized on seeking knowledge, for both men and women, and mentioned that launch of scholarships under his name ‘Rehmatul-lil-Alameen’ (Blessing for all worlds) was in line with the importance He gave to education.

He quoted an excerpt from the life of the Prophet (PBUH) where He set a condition for release of captives to teach 10 persons against the common practice of demanding sum of money.

The prime minister said rule of law, social justice and education were the most important ingredients of a welfare State, without which, a nation could not succeed and prosper.

He said the Rehmatal-lil-Alameen Scholarship programme was being launched nationwide by the Higher Education Commission at federal level to provide students from low-income families the access to education.He said a budget of Rs 27.93 billion had been approved for the programme to be utilized over the next five years, which would be implemented in 129 public sector universities across the country. He made it clear that the scholarship would be awarded to all and without discrimination of any religion or faith.Imran Khan said the government would spend Rs 5.5 billion annually on overall award of 70,000 scholarships.Under the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen programme, he said, the federal government would spend Rs 28 billion for 350,000 scholars while Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa would allocate Rs 1 billion for 15,000 scholarships each.The prime minister lauded the two provincial governments for implementing Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarship programme.Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said the Scholarship programme would be available for all Pakistani students across the country, including provinces and Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.He mentioned that fifty percent quota had been allocated for women while two percent reserved for persons with disabilities.He said 14,000 scholarships would be awarded at inter-mediate level and 655 for the under-graduate students.Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a video message said 50 percent scholarship would be given to the needy while the rest of 50 percent would be awarded on merit, with allocation of 60 and 40 percent for science and humanities, respectively.He said the scholarship would also be available for children of government servants up to the grade 4. Out of total of Rs 26.7 million allocated for overall scholarships, the Punjab government will reserve Rs 2.6 million for Rehmatul-lil-Alameen programme.Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa in a video message spoke about the implementation of the programme in his province, saying that KP would ensure transparency and merit in award of scholarships.

