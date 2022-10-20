PM advises Punjab, KP govts to refrain from doing politics on floods

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday advised the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to refrain from doing politics on floods.

He stated these remarks while chairing a meeting of the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) in Islamabad.

“Currently, there is an emergency situation in the country. The problem of external payments is also there. The private sector cannot be allowed to import goods of their choice,” he said.

The prime minister also vowed to provide good seeds to the farmers for the sowing of the next crop.

He also said that over 1,700 people died due to the flood, adding that the families of the deceased were being given Rs1 million each as compensation.

“So far, Rs880 million have been distributed to the families of the deceased. The families of the injured are also being compensated,” he added.

Addressing the participants, Shehbaz Sharif urged the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa to rise above politics as the country grappled with the impact of flash floods and join the Centre’s scheme of providing wheat seeds to farmers of the affected areas.

He offered the two provinces to collaborate with the federal government under the scheme which will ensure funding for wheat seeds with 50 percent contribution from both sides. He mentioned Sindh and Balochistan had already agreed with the wheat scheme.

However, despite the offer by the Centre, Punjab and KP have refused to cooperate and instead indulged in playing politics on the matter, he regretted.

“I request you to accept the offer in view of the plight of the flood-hit farmers. And if you still reject it, then don’t twist the facts that centre is not extending you assistance,” he said in a meeting also joined by chief secretaries of Punjab and KP.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan as a federation comprised its provincial units and said the situation demanded unity at national level.

He feared reduced produce of wheat the coming season owing to post-flood situation and rejected to allow any import of the commodity by the private sector.

“In view of emergency situation, I will not allow the private sector to import wheat,” he said, adding that the government was aiming to get a better bidding of the wheat.

PM Sharif said the government was effectively carrying out relief and rehabilitation work in post-flood scenario as the death toll crossed 1,700 including children.

He said the federal government through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was ensuring disbursement of Rs 880 million compensation money and relief goods including food, water, medicines and mosquito nets among the flood-affected families across the country.

Also, the relief supplies received from the friendly countries is being distributed through a very transparent channel of NDMA, he said.

He said China was sending ‘winter tents’ of good quality in view for the flood-struck people to help them cope with the upcoming harsh season.

Shehbaz, who recently undertook a visit to Sohbatpur area of Balochistan, said the land was still inundated and posed threat of breakout of water-borne diseases.