PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fields

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday affirmed the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Qatar in diverse fields, based on common values and aspirations for future.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Qatar’s ambassador Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Thani, who briefed him on various activities undertaken to enhance the brotherly relations between the two countries.

Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the mutual commitment of both sides to translate the deep-rooted relations into mutually rewarding economic ties. He thanked Qatar for its humanitarian support to people of Pakistan in the aftermath of unprecedented floods in 2022.

He stressed the importance of further enhancing bilateral cooperation in all avenues of mutual interest and benefit. Qatari Ambassador thanked the prime minister for his stewardship in furthering the brotherly bilateral relations and assured reciprocity and support from the Qatari side in this regard.

Qatar hosts around 250,000 Pakistani diaspora, playing an important role in the development of both the nations. This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Qatar. Both sides are committed to celebrating this anniversary in a befitting manner.

Shehbaz orders inquiry into Bara Kahu flyover collapse: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday taking note of the collapse of under-construction flyover at Bara Kahu formed a committee to inquire into the incident.

The inquiry committee headed by former Interior Secretary Shahid Khan will examine every aspect of the incident that occurred on Thursday. The committee was directed to prepare an inquiry report on an emergency basis and submit it to the prime minister. PM Sharif said that no negligence would be tolerated in the construction of the Bara Kahu flyover project.

K-Electric’s improved efficiency after privatisation, an example for power companies: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Karachi Electric after privatisation, had witnessed an improvement in efficiency including reduced line losses and increased revenue collection, which was an example for other power companies.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with a four-member delegation of Karachi Electric. He urged the investors of K-Electric to also make investment in energy sector including the solar-powered electricity generation.

He said the local and foreign companies should explore the energy sector of the country by making investment. Shehbaz Sharif directed to resolve the problems faced by the Karachi Electric on priority basis.

He mentioned that the government was taking steps to install solar-powered panels at public buildings. The meeting was attended by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PM’s Special Assistant Jahanzeb Khan and senior government officials.

The K-Electric delegation comprised Sheikh Abdul Aziz Hamd Aljomia, Non Executive Director K-Electric Shan Abbas, Chief Executive Director K-Electric Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi and Chief Regulatory Officer Imran Hussain Qureshi.