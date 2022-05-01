PM again sends Governor Cheema’s removal summary to Presidency

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again sent a summary to President Arif Alvi advising him to remove Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema.

Sources revealed on Sunday that the Presidency had received the summary sent by the PM Office.

According to the constitution, if the President does not remove the Governor on the advice of the Prime Minister, then the Governor would cease to hold his office automatically after a lapse of 10 days.

Sources said that the Prime Minister would also suggest name of the new Governor to the President.

It is expected that the Pakistan Peoples Party would get the governorship of Punjab, they added.

President Alvi had promptly removed former Punjab governor Ch Sarwar with the crack of the dawn at 4am on the same day when then prime minister Imran Khan had advised him to remove the governor. Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sent a summary to President Dr Alvi for the removal of Governor Cheema on April 15. But the President returned the summary after raising an objection. Now, PM Shehbaz has once again dispatched a summary to the Presidency for Cheema’s removal and as per the law the governor will automatically be dismissed after the lapse of 10 days if the President chooses not to remove him.

