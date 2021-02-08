PM aims to utilize Pakistan’s tourism potential for revenue generation

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: On February 8th, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Tourism, he remarked that Pakistan had immense potential for tourism which could be capitalized for revenue generation, employment and promoting heritage.

While highlighting the increased tourism in the country, Prime Minister emphasized that planning and feasibility on scientific grounds was essential before development of tourist sites in the country.

He also highlighted the significance of preserving local heritage and environmental protection for tourist sites.

During the meeting Prime Minister was briefed regarding planning and feasibilities conducted for the development of new tourist sites in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Along with this, Prime Minister was informed regarding the sites that were located in Salt Range, Potohar Plateau, Districts Swat and Murree and near Gawadar.

During the meeting, Prime Minister directed the authorities that bye-laws and regulations must be notified before starting physical development work on tourist sites to ensure cleanliness, environmental protection and prevent illegal land encroachment.

Regarding the anti-encroachment drive, Prime Minister was informed that anti-encroachment drive continues throughout the country, Prime Minister Khan directed that anti-encroachment drive should continue without any discrimination as there was no one above law.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to PM and Chairman National Tourism Coordination Board Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Advisor to CM Punjab on Tourism Asif Mehmood, Secretary Cabinet, Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism, Development Corporation (PTDC), and senior officials.

Chief Secretaries Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan joined via video link.