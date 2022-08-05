PM AJK seeks world’s role to settle IOK dispute

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world today observed Kashmir Exploitation Day against India’s August 05, 2019 move to revoke the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

However, the main protest rally was organized in the capital city Muzaffarabad, which was led by Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan. Attended by people hailing from different walks of life was addressed by representatives of different social, political and religious parties and members of the civil society.

The protest rally started from the Old Secretariat and culminated peacefully at Alamdar Chowk. Addressing the rally prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, India’s 5th August 2019 move was deep rooted conspiracy aimed at depriving the Occupied Kashmir of its special status and changing its demography.

He said that the world community should take notice of the serious violations of human rights being committed by the Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir and play its effective role to stop India’s naked aggression against Kashmiris.

He said that India has let loose its 900,000 army to oppress Occupied Kashmir. He, however, maintained that India’s actions could dampen the spirits of Kashmiris. Stressing the need for peaceful resolutions of the Kashmir dispute the PM said that India must bear in mind the fact that it cannot hold Kashmiris hostage by the dint of force. India, he said, was the largest violator of human rights violations in the world.

“Today, we remind the United Nations to play its role in granting Kashmiris their promised right”, he said adding it was high time that the highest body should not let Kashmiris to lose their faith in this institution they have gazed at so long as a beacon of hope. He also warned the Indian government to shun its policy of intransigence and accept ground reality that Kashmir is a disputed territory that needs to be resolved in line with the UN resolutions. On this occasion, Government Minister Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim read out a resolution of solidarity with Kashmir, which was unanimously accepted.

