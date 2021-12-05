PM announces award for Adnan for effort to save Diyawadana

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan saluted moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter and save Priyantha Diyaw-adana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim. The Prime Minister announced Tamgha i Shujaat for Malik Adnan.

