PM announces Rehmatullil Aalamin Authority

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday announced the formation of a Rehmatullil Aalamin Authority, which he said, would portray before the world a true image of Islam besides carrying out research on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).

The prime minister, addressing the Ashra-e-Rehmatullil-Aalamin (PBUH) conference here, said the proposed body would comprise Islamic scholars of international repute who would help acquaint the children and elders about the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).