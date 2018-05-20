PM announces Rs150mn for Lahore Cancer hospital

F.P.Report

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced Rs150 million donations on behalf of the Government of Pakistan for the construction of Cancer hospital in Lahore here on Sunday.

Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair welcomed PM Abbasi on the arrival in the provincial capital Karachi.

Speaking at the fundraising ceremony held in Karachi , Abbasi said the existing facilities for prevention and treatment of cancer were not enough.

He urged the masses to donate more and more for prevention and treatment of cancer, expressing hope that prosperous and well-to-do individuals would contribute for this cause.

The construction work of the hospital will be completed by the end of this year while patients of cancer will be treated free of cost in the facility.

The prime minister said that the government had been providing best health facilities, however, admitted that it required further resources to provide these facilities to all the people.

“It is hoped that the administration would also take measures for cancer control programme,” he said, adding that the issue of [shortage of] resources could be overcome through partnership with private sector.

PM Abbasi further said that running a hospital is a problem bigger than establishing it.

Later, the premier visited the family of Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh, who was killed in a school shooting in Texas, US on Friday.

PM Abbasi extended his condolences to the bereaved family and said that the entire nation was saddened over Sabika’s demise.

