PM announces Rs4billion relief package for flood-hit GB

F.P. Report

GILGIT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced four billion rupees for relief and rehabilitation in flood hit areas of Gilgit Baltistan.

He was addressing a ceremony in Gilgit on Monday to distribute cheques among families of those who were killed during recent floods and rains in GB.

The Prime Minister directed for accelerating work on repair of damaged roads and infrastructure and other development projects in the area.

He said the federal government will continue to collaborate with the GB government in these efforts.

The Prime Minister said proactive measures must be taken to tackle and avoid climate induced disasters.