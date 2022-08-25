PM announces to lift ban on departmental sports to promote healthy competition in country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to lift the ban on departmental sports to promote healthy competition in the country and enabling youth to prove their mettle in the field of games.

He was addressing a prize distribution ceremony at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad this evening to honor Pakistani athletes who won medals in the Commonwealth and Islamic Solidarity Games.

The Prime Minister awarded cash prizes amongst the players. He congratulated and commended the athletes and sports officials for their efforts and hard work in leading Pakistan to the victory stand. He said the entire nation is proud of them. He urged the athletes to work hard to earn honor for the nation in future and expressed the belief that those who won bronze will lift silver and gold medals in upcoming sports events.

The Prime Minister said he wants to increase the prize money, but there are some constraints in this regard as Pakistan is passing through difficult times due to unprecedented rains and floods.

On the demand of Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and others regarding upgradation of schools and establishment of hospitals, Shehbaz Sharif said that all necessary facilities will be provided to their villages.

Gold medalists Nooh Dastgir Butt and Arshad Nadeem each were given cash awards of five million rupees, Silver medalists Muhammad Inam, Zaman Anwar, and Sharif Tahir two million rupees each, while bronze medalists Ali Asad, Shah Hussain Shah, and Inayatullah were given one million rupees each.

Para athlete Altaf-ur-Rehman, who won bronze medal in Islamic Solidarity Games, was given a cash prize of 250,000 rupees.