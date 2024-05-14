PM announces to privatise all SOEs

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced that the government would privatise all state-owned enterprises (SOEs), excluding the strategic ones, regardless of their profitability or financial losses.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting to review the matters related to the Ministry of Privatisation and Privatisation Commission, directed all the federal ministries to carry out the necessary procedures and extend their cooperation with the Privatisation Commission for the purpose. In the meeting, the privatisation ministry and the Privatisation Commission presented a roadmap for the Privatisation Programme 2024-29.

The prime minister said the government had nothing to do with running the businesses but was mandated to facilitate the investors. He viewed that the privatisation of SOEs would save the taxpayers’ money to help the government provide quality services to the people. Reiterating the government’s commitment to a transparent process, the prime minister directed to live telecast the bidding and other procedures of the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines and other entities.

During the briefing on the progress in the SOEs’ privatisation, the participants were told that the pre-qualification process for PIA privatisation would be completed by the end of this month. The consultation for privatisation of Roosevelt Hotel was underway and the government-to-government transaction of the First Women Bank was in process with the United Arab Emirates.

It was told that the power distribution companies had been included in the 2024-29 Privatisation Program and the privatisation of loss-making SOEs would be prioritised. The participants were told that a pre-qualified panel of experts would be appointed at the Planning Commission for a swift and transparent privatisation process.

Federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, Awais Ahmed Leghari, Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Musaddik Malik and Ahad Khan Cheema, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Shehbaz directs routing proportion of country’s imports through Gwadar Port: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to ensure routing a proportion of country’s imports, particularly related to the government, through the Gwadar Port.

The prime minister made this landmark decision with a view to fully operationalise the Gwadar Port. He was chairing a high level meeting on the projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Chinese investment. The prime minister instructed all the ministries to enhance collaboration for swift execution of the CPEC’s second phase and warned against any laxity by the ministries and government departments.

Instructing the provision of foolproof security to the Chinese workers, he said the promotion of trade and commerce ties with time-tested friend China was welcoming. He told the meeting that Pakistan-China partnership was on the highest ever level, so the relevant officers and departments should strive for the positive outocmes of this relationship.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Dr Musaddik Malik, and Abdul Aleem Khan, SAPM Tariq Fatemi, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal and relevant senior officers attended the meeting. The provincial chief secretaries joined the meeting via video link.

Meanwhile, Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, the prime minister congratulated the governor on assuming the office and expressed best wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. They also discussed issues pertaining to Balochistan province.