PM applauds Dr Zakir Naik for projecting Islam’s true image

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Eminent Islamic Scholar Dr Zakir Naik called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Welcoming Dr Zakir Naik, the Prime Minister said the entire Ummah is proud of him for introducing the true image of Islam to the world.

Shehbaz Sharif said he listens to his lectures with great interest, which are very enlightening and impactful. He said Islam is a religion of peace, and you are doing an important duty by spreading the true message of Islam among people.

The Prime Minister remarked that he is happy to know that Dr Zakir Naik’s son is also following his footsteps and serving Islam.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Zakir Naik said Pakistan is the only country in the world that was created in the name of Islam. He said Islam is a complete code of life that provides us guidance in every matter. He said spreading the message of Islam worldwide is his mission as success lies in following the path of Islam.

The Prime Minister expressed his best wishes for Dr. Zakir Naik.