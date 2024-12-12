PM applauds record current account surplus

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over achieving a record current account surplus in November. “For the first time in 10 years, Pakistan’s current account surplus reaching US$729 million in November 2024 is extremely encouraging for the national economy,” the prime minister said in a press statement issued by the PM House.

He highlighted that cut in the policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), gradual decline in inflation rate and increase in the current account surplus were clear evidence of the government’s positive economic policies. “Pakistan’s position in the international economic market will strengthen with record increase in the current account surplus,” the prime minister added.

He noted that the increase in current account surplus would also increase the local and foreign investor’s confidence in Pakistan’s economy. PM Shehbaz also extended appreciation to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik and the government’s economic team for their tireless efforts.

Cut in interest rate to help boost investment in Pakistan: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the central bank’s announcement of cut in the interest rate by 2% to 13% will help boost investment in the country and stimulate the economic growth.

“Taking advantage of the good news on economic front, we should first promote domestic investment, as a result the foreign investment will automatically come to the country,” the prime minister said while chairing a cabinet meeting here. The meeting began with the recitation of Fateha for the eternal peace of Siddiq-ul-Farooq and a policeman who was martyred in Karak during a terrorist attack on polio workers’ team.

Addressing the persistent challenge of polio eradication, the prime minister regretted that while the polio virus had been nearly eradicated worldwide, Pakistan still faced obstacles in becoming a polio-free country. He stressed the need to overcome these challenges and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating the disease.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of Pakistani lives in the recent boat capsizing incident near Greece. Welcoming the recent positive indicators, the prime minister noted that the policy rate had been reduced by 2% to 13%, which would provide relief to businesses and investors. He described this as a “welcoming sign” for the economy, expressing optimism that it would encourage investment and stimulate growth.

He further highlighted that the inflation rate had dropped to its lowest level since 2018, a significant development for the economy. Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of promoting local investment and announced that the government had completed a home-grown economic plan, which will be formally unveiled in a special event soon.

PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to Egypt from Wednesday to Friday to participate in the Eleventh Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries being held in Cairo.

According to Foreign Office, preceding the Summit, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will attend the 21st Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers on Wednesday. The theme of the 11th D-8 Summit is “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy.” The Prime Minister will express Pakistan’s strong commitment to the ideals of D-8, underscore the importance of fostering partnerships for mutual benefit and prosperity, and promoting cooperation in agriculture, food security and tourism.