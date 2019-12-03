PM appoints Shahzad Akbar as Adviser to PM on Interior Affairs

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed Special Assistant on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar as Adviser to the PM on Interior Affairs.

According to cabinet division notification, Shahzad Akbar’s post will be equivalent to a state minister.

Earlier, the newly appointed Director-General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia along with Shahzad Akbar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, PM Khan had reiterated that fighting organized crime including corruption, cybercrime, economic crime, immigration-related crimes, money laundering and across the board accountability was the main plank of PTI’s government agenda.

DG FIA Wajid Zia assured the prime minister that he would do his best to serve the country with commitment.

It is pertinent here to mention that PM Imran Khan held a meeting with recently promoted federal secretaries and the special assistant was also present in the meeting.