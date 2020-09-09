PM approves 65 posts for BS 21, 20, 19 on cadre of Secretariat Group

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In order to boost the promotion prospects of Secretariat Group, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved 65 additional posts on the cadre of Secretariat Group including 15 posts for BS-21, 29 posts for BS-20 and 44 posts for BS-19.

As the promotions of Secretariat Group had come to a standstill since 2015, this amendment in the relevant rules will enhance the promotion prospects of Secretariat Group significantly, a press release issued by the PM Media Office said.

Civil Service of Pakistan (Composition & Cadre) Rules, 1954 provided for induction of PCS/PMS officers in Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) after requisite amendments in 2014.

The Prime Minister has directed that the said Rules may be placed before the Federal Cabinet for its approval.

The amendment/ approval will provide opportunity to eligible PCS/PMS officers to be inducted in PAS on the same lines as was being done in Police Service of Pakistan and Office Management Group.

This step was likely to strengthen the Federation as provincial officers will now also form part of an All Pakistan Service and would serve the entire length and breadth of the country.

The Prime Minister has also approved the appointments of technically qualified and experienced persons from the open market based on the needs of various Ministries/Divisions in BS-19 and BS-20, on contract basis, in Federal Secretariat against the share of PAS.

The proposal will not affect the cadre strength of any occupational group and will bring in the much needed technical resource in the policy-making of Federal Government from the private sector.