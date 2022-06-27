PM approves Afghan coal import in Pak rupee

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday taken a bold decision and approved the import of super-critical quality coal from Afghanistan in Pakistani currency—rupee—instead of US dollars to generate electricity in Pakistan.

This he decided while chairing a meeting to improve the mechanism for transportation of Afghan coal here in Islamabad. In the meeting, he expressed concerns over the rising price of coal in the international market and said the rise in coal price was also one of the reasons behind the generation of expensive electricity by the coal power plants operating in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz viewed that the import of Afghan coal in Pakistani currency would save the foreign exchange. The prime minister was told that the import of Afghan coal – initially for Sahiwal and Hub power plants – would save around $2.2 billion annually.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to devise an effective mechanism for the purpose to help generate low-cost power generation and provide relief to the domestic and industrial consumers.

He directed the railway ministry to take all-out measures for swift transportation of coal from Afghanistan to the power plants. He also instructed the formation of a committee of all relevant departments under Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. Federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Khawaja Asif, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Miftah Ismail, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Advisor Ahad Cheema, Minister of State Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

PM lauds APS survivor for shining bright at prestigious Oxford platform: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded the inspirational journey of Ahmad Nawaz, the survivor of the Army Public School (APS) massacre, who has become the president of Oxford University’s Union.

“Great honour and inspiring journey fuelled by determination and sheer willpower,” the prime minister tweeted. Ahmad Nawaz, who survived the horrific attack on APS Peshawar, has joined his duties as President of the debating society of the prestigious university.

The prime minister said, “He has set an example worthy of emulation by our youth”.”Pakistan is proud of you, Ahmad,” he said. Ahmad Nawaz, in response to the tweet of the prime minister, thanked him for the words of appreciation.

“Thank you Prime Minister. An immensely huge honour to have your encouragement and to be able to inspire young people,” he said. The young scholar said he looked forward to work for empowering people. “I’m eternally grateful for the support and look forward to working on empowering many more people through this platform! A surreal experience,” he said.

PM for efforts to eliminate polio forever: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stressed upon collective efforts to make the polio vaccination campaign successful. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that polio was a deadly virus that threatened the future of the children.

He also regretted that the disease had not been fully eliminated from the country. The polio campaign was being started today and would target 25 most vulnerable districts, he added.

“Polio is a deadly virus that threatens not just life but also the future of our children. It is regrettable that we have not fully eliminated it so far. Polio campaign starting today aims to target 25 most vulnerable districts. Let us make it a success; defeat polio, once for all,” the prime minister posted a tweet.

PM forms committee for fast completion of model jail project pending for 10 years: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to complete the under-construction model prison in the capital, which has been facing delay for the last 10 years.

Taking notice of the delay, the prime minister formed a six-member committee headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan to review the prison project. Other members include secretaries of the Ministries of Interior, Housing and Planning, the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The prime minister sought the report from the committee within a week. The notification of the directive was issued as signed by Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr Tauqeer Shah, the PM Office said. The construction of Islamabad jail as per international standards and facilities could not be completed due to unavailability of funds.

Due to non-construction of the building, the Islamabad prisoners have been accommodated in Adiala Jail for the last six decades. The modern 90-acre jail being built in Sector H-16 adjacent to the motorway will house around 2,000 inmates. Schools, mosques, training centers, playgrounds, and Islamabad Capital Territory courts will also be built in the premises. A training center for prison officials will also be built in the complex.

