PM: Army successfully deterred nefarious designs of enemies

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the Pakistan Army produced unmatched results when pitched against its adversaries and successfully deterred the nefarious designs of the country’s enemies.

The prime minister was addressing the participants of staff course here at the Command and Staff College, an ISPR press release shared by the PM Office Media Wing said.

He said the country’s defence was impregnable due to the professionalism of battle-hardened armed forces of Pakistan.

He also deliberated upon his vision of future of Pakistan where the rule of law, across the board accountability and justice were order of the day.

Establishment of a prosperous state in line with the Islamic principles and ideology of great leaders like Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam could be achieved only if they worked hard consistently as a nation, he added.

The prime minister said the government had made all-out efforts for making progress in various sectors like agriculture, industry, technology and automation.

He advised participant officers to pursue their dreams without fear of failure to achieve their objectives.

Earlier upon his arrival at the Command & Staff College Quetta, the prime minister was received by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Comma-nder Quetta Corps Lieuten-ant General Sarfraz Ali.

In an earlier event, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, estimated at around 4% during the current fiscal (2020-21), the country had been steered out of economic hardships and was set to achieve further growth in the upcoming year.

“I have good news to share with you that the country is coming out of economic hardships. The GDP growth is estimated at around 4% and has been made public,” Imran Khan said while speaking to a gathering here at Quaid Residency.

He regretted that the opposition parties, which had been claiming about the government’s failure for the last two and half years, were now disputing the GDP growth figure.

“In fact, the opposition parties want the present government to fail in economic terms, as they fear that if the government succeeds, their politicking would end,” he remarked.