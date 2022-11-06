PM arrives in Egypt to attend Climate Implementation Summit

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday left for Egypt to participate in the “Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit” being held on November 7-8.

The prime minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, cabinet members and other senior officials.

This summit is taking place as part of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP-27).

At the invitation of the Egyptian Presidency of COP-27, the prime minister would also co-chair, along with his Norwegian counterpart, a high-level roundtable discussion on “Climate Change and the sustainability of vulnerable communities” on 8th November, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister will also participate in other high-level events as a speaker, including the UN Secretary General’s roundtable to launch the ‘Early Warning Systems for Executive Action Plan’, and the ‘Middle East Green Initiative Summit’ on November 7, being hosted by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman.

The prime minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the margins of the summit. COP-27 is taking place at a time when millions of people in Pakistan, and millions more in other parts of the world, are facing severe adverse impacts of climate change, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a related press release.

As a developing country most affected by this phenomenon, Pakistan would make a robust call, inter alia, for urgency of climate solidarity and climate justice, based on the established principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities. “In its capacity as the incumbent Chair of the Group of 77 & China, which is the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries within the UN system, Pakistan would also lead the Group in the climate change negotiations; including in thematic areas such as climate finance, adaptation, mitigation, and capacity building,” it was added.

The COP is the supreme decision-making body under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which meets on annual basis to review and advance collective efforts to address climate change. As a main stakeholder, Pakistan would continue to, proactively, make positive contributions to the global climate change debate, negotiations and collective action, the spokesperson added.

PM says he will urge world to deliver on its climate finance, loss fund commitment

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that he would urge the world, as Chair of G-77, to deliver on its commitment on climate finance and loss and damage fund.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said without financial support, the developing countries would continue to remain exposed to the multifarious threats of climate change.

“We are asking for climate justice,” the prime minister posted in a tweet prior to his departure to Egypt to participate in the “Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit” being held on November 7-8. The prime minister in a related tweet said the COP27, being held in Egypt, could be a watershed in humanity’s fight against climate change and global warming. Extreme climatic events in Pakistan and the Horn of Africa this year had showcased globalization of climate change, he added.

The prime minister further observed that turning a blind eye to the lethal effects of climate change would be criminal. In another tweet, the prime minister said that their post-disaster needs assessment had shown that Pakistan’s journey to recovery and rehabilitation could be held back by public debt, rising international energy, food prices and lack of access to adaption funds. “The world should treat Pakistan as a case study,” he further stressed.