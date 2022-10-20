PM asks Punjab, KP to rise above politics & join centre’s wheat seed scheme

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa to rise above politics as the country grappled with the impact of flash floods and join the centre’s scheme of providing wheat seeds to farmers of the affected areas.

Chairing a review meeting of National Flood Response and Coordination Centre, he offered the two provinces to collaborate with the federal government under the scheme which would ensure funding for wheat seeds with 50 percent contribution from both sides.

The prime minister mentioned that Sindh and Balochistan had already agreed with the wheat scheme.

However, despite the offer by the centre, Punjab and KP refused to cooperate and instead indulged in playing politics on the matter, he regretted. “I request you to accept the offer in view of the plight of the flood-hit farmers. And if you still reject it, then don’t twist the facts that centre is not extending you assistance,” he said in a meeting also joined by chief secretaries of Punjab and KP through video-link.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan as a federation comprised its provincial units and said the situation demanded unity at national level.

He feared reduced produce of wheat the coming season owing to post-flood situation and rejected to allow any import of the commodity by the private sector.

“In view of emergency situation, I will not allow the private sector to import wheat,” he said, adding that the government was aiming to get a better bidding of the wheat.

PM Sharif said the government was effectively carrying out relief and rehabilitation work in post-flood scenario as the death toll crossed 1,700 including children.

He said the federal government through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was ensuring disbursement of Rs 880 million compensation money and relief goods including food, water, medicines and mosquito nets among the flood-affected families across the country. Also, the relief supplies received from the friendly countries is being distributed through a very transparent channel of NDMA, he said. He said China was sending ‘winter tents’ of good quality in view for the flood-struck people to help them cope with the upcoming harsh season. The prime minister, who recently undertook a visit to Sohbatpur area of Balochistan, said the land was still inundated and posed threat of breakout of water-borne diseases.

The meeting was told that a comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of flood-affected people was in progress and a report on Post-Disaster Need Assessment compiled in collaboration of the federal and provincial governments and international organizations would be presented to the prime minister. The prime minister directed to finalize the report to be given to the international donor agencies regarding the estimates of flood losses.

It was highlighted that under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), an amount of Rs 25,000 was being given to each affected family. Up till now, Rs 66.22 billion have been disbursed among 2.6 million households with people among Sindh at the highest number of 1.8 million families, KP 315,000 families and Balochistan 240,000 families.e Chairman NDMA updated the meeting that tents had been distributed among flood-hit people of Sindh (123,000), Balochistan (100,000) and KP (64,000) tents. Also, 1,500,000 mosquito nets in Sindh and 500,000 have been distributed in Balochistan besides other supplies including boats and water pumps for dewatering.

The meeting was informed that NDMA, on part of the federal government, had provided Rs one million each to the families of deceased and in this regard Rs 890 million had been disbursed.

Water pumps have been installed at the east and west basins of Indus River for dewatering, while power generation is being ensured through generators in areas where supply of electricity has yet to be restored. On the update by Chief Secretary Balochistan regarding the problems faced by flood victims as the winter approaches, the prime minister directed provision of special winter tents donated by China on urgent basis. The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Chairman NDMA, Chairman NFRCC and officials of the departments concerned. The Chief Minister Sindh and chief secretaries of the four provinces joined through video-link.

PM lauds cabinet members for removing impediments in SDF projects within 48 hrs

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday appreciated his cabinet members for removing the impediments in the development projects of the Saudi Development Fund within 48 hours.

The prime minister, chairing a review meeting to discuss the SDF projects facing delay, said the pace and dedication showed by the cabinet members and relevant officers should be followed in future as well.

The meeting was also attended by the delegation of Saudi Development Fund, SDF’s Asia Director Dr Saud A. Alshammari, currently visitng Pakistan. The meeting was told that the all departments concerned had fulfilled the requirements to remove obstacles in the projects.

The prime minister said the unnecessary delay in SDF funds had inflicted huge loss to the country which necessitated swift pace and dedication to overcome the deficiency.

During the detailed briefing on the progress of SDF projects, it was told that the formalities regarding Mohmand Dam Project, Jagran IV project, Shonter Hydropower Project and Gravity Flow Water Mansehra Project had been completed and the agreements in this regard would be signed soon. The meeting was told that the issues confronting Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project and Golan Gol Hydropower Project had been addressed. It was told that PC-1 for the construction of a section of Neelum Valley Road in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and two tunnels had been completed.

Moreover, all the issues related to development of infrastructure in Malakand Region and provision of infrastructure and necessary equipment to Hayaseri Hospital had been resolved.

The participants were told that all matters regarding the rehabilitation of quake-hit Abbotabad and AJK areas had been settled between SDF, Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority, Federal Board of Revenue and Accountant General of Pakistan.

Moreover, the construction of Shah Salman Hospital in Tarlai area of Islamabad was also in progress.

As urged by the prime minister, the Saudi delegation showed interest in investing in solar energy sector and fund the Diamer Bhasha Dam.

During the meeting with the delegation on October 17, the prime minister had taken strict notice of delay in projects and directed the authorities concerned to submit a report within a week, prior to the departure of the delegation.

The prime minister told the meeting that Saudi Arabia always stood with Pakistan and extended unconditional support and assistance on all fronts including foreign affairs.Moreover, the Kingdom also extended support to help Pakistan overcome the disastrous situation caused by the floods.

For this, the prime minister thanked Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

He said the Kingdom also assisted Pakistan to overcome the economic issues including for repayment of debts and making investment.

The prime minister said the prosperity and security of Saudi Arabia were those of Pakistan.

Pakistan would continue to supporting the Kingdom for the purpose.

The meeting was also attended by federal ministers including Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, special assistants to PM Tariq Fatemi and Jahanzeb Khan and Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan, besides senior government officers.

The prime minister also hosted a luncheon reception for the Saudi delegation.