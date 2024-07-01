PM assures relief measures in KP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Members of the National and Provincial Assemblies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Eng. Ameer Muqam, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, and other high-ranking officials. In the meeting, the prime minister assured the lawmakers that the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the merged districts, was the top priority of the government.

He said the PMN-N government had always prioritized worked for the development of the merged districts. Assuring the provision of standard health and education facilities in the merged districts, the prime minister said the government would establish Danish Schools in the area to provide international standard quality education to the local students.

The prime minister also emphasized the need to stop electricity theft, promote solar energy, and provide relief to the poor and middle class. He said the government was converting agricultural tubewells to the solar energy across the country that would help in development of the agriculture sector, increase the cultivation land and save billions of dollars in term of imported fuel.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said recently the government had announced big relief for poor and middle income people in electricity bills. On the occasion, he also announced the formation of a committee, chaired by the Deputy PM, to find sustainable solutions to the problems faced by the elected representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the incumbent government had to take tough decisions to revive the economy and had saved the country from the default at the cost of their politics. The lawmakers lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his leadership in improving Pakistan’s economy.

Shehbaz orders strategy for youth to get equitable job access: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to prepare a comprehensive strategy with respect to provision of employment opportunities to the youth of the country on equal basis.

Calling the youth as the assets of Pakistan, the prime minister said the country’s development was linked with their welfare and progress. Chairing a meeting regarding Prime Minister’s Youth Programme at the PM House, he said, with their immense talent, the youth could change the fate of the country if they were provided with the required resources.

The prime minister was of the view that provision of employment opportunities to the youth was the government’s top priority. He said all the training programmes at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NVTTC) should be focused on creating job opportunities for the students.

He directed to conduct a detailed survey of job market and then accordingly start the skill training programmes. During the meeting, it was informed that under PM Laptop Scheme, some 600,000 laptops had so far been delivered to the students.

Under this scheme, the government would provide additional 100,000 laptops during current year. The meeting was informed that 64% students who got training under the Youth Skills Development Programme managed to get respectable jobs during previous three years.

It was told that the government funded 100 startups under its PM National Innovation Award who were being placed in designated incubation centers across the country. Similarly, the prime minister was informed that 10 international standard sports academies and a biomechanical laboratory would start functioning this year under PM Youth Sports League.

Likewise, under the Prime Minister Green Youth Program, 268 universities across the country would be targeted for training youth on climate change prevention and eco-innovation. “Preparation of National Youth Employment Policy 2024 is in final stages,” the meeting was told. The focus of the policy would be to create decent employment opportunities for the youth and increase the proportion of women in the workforce.

Similarly, it was told that PM Digital Hub was also being prepared which would be a one-window operation dashboard. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Information Technology & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman PM Youth Programme Rana Mashhood, Coordinator to PM Rana Ihsan Afzal and other relevant high officials.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his commitment that Pakistan would continue to lend its full support to Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in enhancing intra-regional trade among ECO countries as well as on the ECO reforms agenda.

He was talking to Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Amb. Khusrav Noziri who called on him at the PM House. He highlighted the significance of “ECO Vision 2025”, signed during the 2017 ECO Summit in Islamabad under then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, as an important document for the ECO. The outgoing Secretary General apprised the Prime Minister about ECO’s initiatives and activities as well as his reform agenda to revitalize ECO during his tenure.