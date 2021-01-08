PM assures to meet Hazara community after burial of slain miners

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday assured the Hazara community that he would visit them the same day they buried the slain miners and said the perpetrators of the heinous incident would be brought to justice.

Addressing here at the inauguration of Special Technology Zones Auth-ority, the Prime Minister said all demands of the Hazara community following the Mach incident had been accepted, however sa-id making the burial of killed miners conditional with his visit was inappropriate.

“I have sent a message to the Hazara representatives that as soon as they bury their martyred community members, I will visit and meet them,” he said. Imran Khan said he was deeply grieved by the tragic deaths of the Hazara community, which he said had suffered a lot over the decades, and lost precious lives, and suffered economic losses.

He said the tragic incident at Mach was part of the conspiracy hatched by India as per intelligence reports.