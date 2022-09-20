PM attends opening of UNGA high level general debate

NEW YORK (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday attended the opening of high-level general debate of the 77th Session of UN General Assembly ((UNGA77) being held in the General Assembly Hall.

Earlier, the prime minister reached the UN Headquarters to attend a welcome reception hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for the heads of state / government participating in the UNGA session. During the reception, the prime minister interacted with New Zealand Prime Minister Jecinda Ardern.

The prime minister will spend a busy day in New York. He will also hold bilateral meetings with President of the Republic of France Emmanuel Macron, Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer, President of Spain Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi. In the afternoon, the prime minister will visit ‘The Times Centre’ for an interview with the New York Time’s editorial board. In the evening, he will be called on by John Kerry, US Special Envoy for Climate Change.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi here on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The prime minister recalled his warm and cordial meeting with President Raisi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand on September 15 and underscored his commitment to enhance Pakistan-Iran relations in diverse fields.

He reiterated his gratitude to President Raisi and to the people of Iran for their solidarity and support with the Pakistani nation in the wake of massive floods. During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation across a broad range of areas, including economic and trade, energy and connectivity, cultural contacts, and people-to-people links.

The prime minister conveyed that Pakistan highly valued the Supreme Leader’s strong and steadfast support for the just struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He expressed the hope that, on the invitation extended by him, President Raisi would be able to undertake an early visit to Pakistan.

PM meets Spanish counterpart; discuss bilateral, regional matters: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez here on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Both the leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on matters of regional and international importance.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi. The prime minister, who is currently on a US visit to attend the UNGA session, also held meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer earlier.

Related