PM Boris Johnson to launch PR drive to get more people back to the office

Boris Johnson will launch a major drive to persuade more Britons to return to their workplaces as remote workers were warned they could be more at risk of being sacked.

The Government is increasingly concerned that continued working from home will deal a hammer blow to struggling town and city centres.

The Prime Minister is expected to step up his efforts next week to get more people back to their normal routines by reassuring the public that ‘the workplace is a safe place’.

The prospect of a new campaign to encourage commuters to return to their offices will be welcomed by Tory MPs who today warned that businesses in urban centres are facing ‘devastating consequences’ if things do not go back to normal.

But Labour has accused ministers of ‘threatening’ workers and of ‘forcing’ them to make an ‘unconscionable’ choice between their health and their job after a Government source said people who continue working from home could be the first to go if firms restructure.

A new survey published today showed that nine out of 10 people who have worked from home during lockdown want to continue doing so in some capacity in the future.

Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps today said he believed there is a limit ‘in human terms’ to remote working as he argued people will want to return to workplaces to see their colleagues.

He insisted that public transport services will be increased if trains and buses get too busy when more workers resume their commutes.

But he faced criticism for telling people ‘it is now safe to return to work’ as he conducted a round of morning broadcast interviews from his home in Hertfordshire.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is said to be worried of further job losses among businesses that depend on office workers, such as sandwich shops, pubs and gyms – along with the cost of running nearly empty buses and trains.

A Government source told The Telegraph: ‘People need to understand that working from home is not the benign option it seems.

‘We need workers to be alert to what decisions their bosses may take in the weeks ahead. If they are only seeing workers once a fortnight then that could prove problematic for some employees in the future.

‘We want employees to be careful what working arrangements they accept. Suddenly the word ‘restructure’ is bandied about and people who have been working from home find themselves in the most vulnerable position.’

Labour’s shadow minister for business Lucy Powell said: ‘It beggars belief that the Government are threatening people like this during a pandemic.

‘Forcing people to choose between their health and their job is unconscionable.

‘Number 10 should condemn this briefing and categorically rule out any such campaign.’

Another Government source subsequently rubbished the briefing given to the Telegraph as they said there was ‘no truth behind it’.

However, A Cabinet minister told the newspaper: ‘Clearly people should be going back to work because it is safe to do so.

‘There are already problems with workers’ mental health. People need company especially those living on their own or with a limited support network.

‘There will be some economic consequences of shutdown. Companies will realise some people weren’t working as hard as they thought. There is going to be a review of how productive people are.’

Ministers remain under intense pressure from Tory MPs to do more to get workers back into offices.

They are urging Mr Johnson to deliver a ‘clear and consistent message’ that going back to work is safe as they warned of ‘devastating consequences’ for city centres.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, told The Times: ‘The Government must have a clear and simple message that civil servants should show the way and get back to work.

‘They’ve got to stop mixing that message. The reality is that small businesses that provide the vast majority of jobs in the UK rely on people in city centres being back in their offices.

‘If they do not go back many of those businesses will collapse, which will lead to higher unemployment and in turn impact on people’s mental and physical health.’

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, echoed a similar sentiment.

Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, said the Government needs a ‘clear and simple message’ that returning to offices is safe while Sir Graham Brady said town centres face ‘devastating consequences’ if workers do not return

He said: ‘Of course there are some businesses which find their staff are just as productive working from home. What is essential is that the government gives a clear and consistent message that is perfectly safe for people to return to town.

‘They should not be worried about infections as a result of travelling on trains and buses. We can all see the devastating consequences for many businesses when a huge proportion of the customers on whom they depend aren’t coming into our towns and cities.’

It came as Mr Shapps suggested many people will want to go back to their places of work because there is a limit ‘in human terms’ to remote working.

Speaking on Sky News, the Transport Secretary said: ‘What we’re saying to people is it is now safe to go back to work and your employer should have made arrangements which are appropriate to make sure that it is coronavirus-safe to work and you will see some changes if you haven’t been in for a bit as a result.’

He added: ‘We’re absolutely clear that employers and employees need to work together to resolve this and there are of course a whole host of sort of employee protections in place if employees have concerns about the work place for example, then the Health and Safety Executive, the local authority will be the right places to go.

‘The vast majority of employers just want to get their businesses back up and running, they want to do the right thing, and many will have found that actually home working can work for some of their employees.

‘But as I say, I think there’s a limit, just in human terms, to remote working. And there are things where you just need to spark off each other and get together in order to make progress.

‘So I think common sense will prevail between employers and employees. It’s certainly what we’ve seen so far and I very much think that will carry on next week as people do start to return more often to the office.’

Mr Shapps said more services will be put on if areas of the transport system become too busy.

He told BBC Breakfast: ‘So at the moment the trains are – all the public transport is very much underused – probably at about a third of its usual levels.

‘We think now, with the guidance that is in place, and it was updated, if you recall, just before the summer, that there is capacity now for more people on public transport.’

He added: ‘We think that we’ve got the right balance in place. But I’m not going to sort of pretend this is all straight forward, it is not.

‘Everyone knows the restrictions that this virus has brought to bear and we will be watching it very, very carefully next week.

‘As I say, often the first few days of school in particular when a lot more people are using public transport – partly because also parents tend to go back to work when their children are at school – that does tend to create pressures and we’ll watching those very carefully and looking to, for example in some cases, run additional services where we see those problems bubble up.’

Conservative MPs last night urged Mr Johnson to ‘wake up’ to the threat to town centres as Pret a Manger slashed nearly 3,000 jobs.

The sandwich chain became the latest victim of the working-from-home culture after seeing a decade of growth wiped out in months.

Pret has suffered a 60 per cent slump in takings, leaving it with no choice but to axe 2,800 jobs – around a third of its workforce.

It is also cutting store opening hours to reflect the collapse in footfall in towns, city centres and transport hubs. A further 1,000 jobs were saved only after staff agreed to a shorter working week.

The move came hours after CBI chief Dame Carolyn Fairbairn warned in the Mail that Britain risks becoming a nation of ‘ghost towns’ unless people return to their workplaces.

As businesses across the country begin to open their offices once again, companies now fear a ‘blanket rule’ making masks mandatory could hamper efforts to bring their staff back into work.

It comes after a survey of 8,000 workers, carried out by ManpowerGroup, from eight countries found that workers from the UK and the U.S. were the most reluctant to return to the office due to fears of a second wave of coronavirus.

The Go-Ahead group, one of Britain’s largest bus and train operators, urged the PM to ‘lead from the front’ by getting on a bus to show commuters that public transport is safe.

Government sources insist Mr Johnson is fully aware of the need to get more office workers back to their desks, but has to prioritise the return of schoolchildren next week.

A No10 source said: ‘The Prime Minister is very keen on getting more people back to the workplace.

‘The main focus has to be on getting every civil servant back at their desk.

‘It sets an example to the rest of the country and demonstrates that it can be done safely.’

But the drive has so far seen only a trickle of civil servants return to Whitehall, with unions resisting a widespread return.

Ministers conceded privately that the Government does not have a wider strategy for getting people back to the workplace while the pandemic continues.

High streets and other sectors of the economy have seen a torrent of job losses in recent weeks. Gatwick Airport cut 600 jobs.

Rolls-Royce announced it would close its site in Annesley, Nottinghamshire, weeks after announcing 9,000 aerospace job cuts. Restaurant chain Wahaca is to close ten restaurants and BMW announced the loss of 400 jobs at its Mini factory in Oxford.

A pedestrian wearing a face mask or covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, walking past shuttered shop fronts on an empty shopping street in London on August 12, 2020 +10

Official figures suggest that 730,000 lost their jobs between March and July. Economists have warned the number out of work could rise to nearly four million by the end of the year.

Pret, which has already announced 30 store closures, said customer numbers have started to recover. However the sales over the past month were back to the levels of ten years ago, when it was a much smaller business.

Trade across its 367 UK shops remains around 60 per cent down year on year. Alongside the 2,800 job losses in shops, a further 90 staff will go in Pret’s support centre teams.

Chief executive Pano Christou said: ‘I’m gutted that we’ve had to lose so many colleagues. Although we’re now starting to see a steady but slow recovery, the pandemic has taken away almost a decade of growth at Pret.

‘We’ve managed to protect many jobs by making changes to the way we run our shops and the hours we ask team members to work.

‘I’m hopeful we’ll be able to review all these changes now that trade is improving again, and I’m encouraged by the improvements we’re seeing every week.

‘We’ll soon be announcing a number of big changes to help bring Pret to more people. We’re grateful to the Government for the support they’ve given our sector, and hope that support will continue as long as possible.’

