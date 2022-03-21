PM, Bosnian FM discuss bilateral ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia & Herzegovina Dr Bisera Turkovic Monday discussed the bilateral relations, regional and international issues of common interest.

Welcoming the Bosnian foreign minister, the prime minister emphasized that Pakistan had fraternal relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina and desired to graduate those ties to a broad-based relationship with focus on socio-economic and education sectors as well as enhanced people-to-people contacts.

Foreign Minister Dr Bisera Turkovic shared her perspective on the latest political developments in her country, and thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their support to the people of Bosnia & Herzegovina.

