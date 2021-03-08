PM briefed on ‘strategy to meet wheat demands’ in Ramzan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting regarding the prices of essential food items; he was briefed on formulating effective strategy to meet the wheat demands.



During the meeting, Prime Minister expressed his views saying that it was top priority of the government to ensure provision of flour, sugar and other essential items at fair prices. Commenting on the ‘indirect taxes burden” Imran said indirect taxes mostly burdened the poor people and out of box solutions should be suggested to lessen the burden while not affecting the revenue of state.

Highlighting the wheat shortage issues, the participants of the meeting were informed about the strategy to meet the wheat demand and on ways to keep control on the prices of wheat and flour, adding that Prime Minister was also given a detailed briefing about the production and consumption of wheat. Minister for Industries Hammad briefed the prime minister about the production and prices of sugar. According to the prime minister’s instructions, different suggestions were considered to bring down the prices of edible oil, and petroleum and gas products.

Regarding the Ramzan month, chief secretaries briefed about the arrangements regarding the supply of flour to the people at lower prices at Ramzan bazaars. Upon this, the prime minister directed that the prices of basic food items should not increase, and that learning from the past about the wheat demand, arrangements in advance should be ensured at all cost.

Other than this Prime Minister has also instructed the government’s economic team to formulate measures to give relief to the people on edible oil, petroleum products and other items.

Imran commented that, “relief should be given to the people by reducing burden of taxes to the possible extent”.