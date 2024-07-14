PM calls for boosting trade with Kazakhstan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday while noting the positive trajectory of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan emphasized the need to enhance trade and investment, besides focusing on regional connectivity and security.

The prime minister received the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin for a courtesy call at the Prime Minister House, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister conveyed his greetings to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed his desire to strengthen the excellent bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

He said he was looking forward to his meeting with President Tokayev during his upcoming visit to Astana for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting on July 3-4. The Kazakh ambassador conveyed the greetings of the president of Kazakhstan and briefed the prime minister on various activities and initiatives currently in progress to expand relations between the two countries.

Business friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ confidence: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the business friendly policies of the incumbent government had stabilized the country’s economy and restored confidence of the foreign investors. He said that Pakistan was moving on the right path towards economic stability, while steps were taken to provide relief to the public in the current fiscal budget. The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of leading businessmen that called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The delegation included Shahzad Saleem, Zaid Bashir, Mussadiq Zulqarnain and Sheharyar Chishti. The members of the delegation praised the prime minister for the economic turnaround and provision of a conducive environment for the businesses and investment activities. They also apprised the prime minister of the appreciation of fiscal budget by the business community and expressed the confidence that it would cause positive impacts upon the business activities in the country.

PM to undertake a two-day official visit to Tajikistan from today: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to undertake a two-day official visit to Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 2-3, on the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

During his visit, the prime minister will meet President Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli Mahmadtoir Zoir Zokirzoda and Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, according to a Foreign Office press release. The visit is a part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Tajikistan. The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further deepen bilateral cooperation especially in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, people-to-people contacts and energy as well as cooperation on multilateral issues. The two sides will also sign agreements and MoUs in diverse areas of cooperation.

Meanwhile, renowned businessman and member of Economic Advisory Council Jahangir Khan Tareen called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Tareen, who was accompanied by Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party leader Aon Chaudhry, appreciated the prime minister for presenting a pro-business and people-friendly budget, despite tough financial conditions. He also congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz for putting the national economy on a positive trajectory.