PM calls for stronger Pak-UAE cooperation in various fields

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan’s strong desire to elevate the excellent political ties with the United Arab Emirates to a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

He was talking to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Islamabad on Monday.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and UAE built on shared history, mutual respect and strong cultural and economic linkages.

He conveyed his warm greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and appreciated the UAE’s continued support for Pakistan in diverse sectors.

Expressing satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation, the Prime Minister emphasized enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Regional situation and global developments were also discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan appreciated the contributions of the Pakistani community in the UAE and reiterated his country’s resolve to deepen bilateral ties and explore new avenues for collaboration.