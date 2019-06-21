PM calls on citizens to declare assets before 30th June to take country out of difficult economic situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister has called on citizens to declare assets before the end of this month to take the country out of difficult economic situation.

In a message to the nation broadcast on national TV and radio this evening, the Prime Minister said national debt increased from 6000 billion to 30,000 billion in last ten years. Now, half of the tax money is being spent on interest payments of these loans.

The Prime Minister said we are stuck in debt trap and we have reached here due to corruption and tax evasion. He said we will tackle the menace of corruption. However, the cooperation of people is needed in tax collection.

He said unless public and government do not cooperate with each other, the debt trap will not end. The Prime Minister urged the people to avail the asset declaration scheme in order to take the country out of debt trap.

He said the asset declaration gives people a golden chance to declare their stashed wealth within and abroad, gold and other assets.

The Prime Minister said 5500 billion rupees are needed to be collected in taxes for the next year. He said Pakistanis are a generous nation and they have a history of contributing massively in national calamities. He said if the citizens cooperate, a sum of 8000 billion rupees can be collected each year.

Imran Khan said FBR has complete record of all assets of the people and it is better if the people declare their assets without facing any difficulty.