PM chairs GB Council meeting: Policy for next generation mobile services spectrum approved

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday chaired 12th session of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Council, which approved issuance of policy directive regarding the release of Next Generation Mobile Services Spectrum for improvement of mobile broadband services in the area.

In order to conduct election of six elected members of GB Council, the meeting approved the Gilgit-Baltistan Council (Election) Rules, 2021.

It also approved appointment of Minhas Hussain, District and Sessions Judge Ghizer, as GB Judge Banking and Customs Court along with assigning him the additional charge of GB Judge National Accountability Court.

After the approval of agenda, the prime minister was briefed about the situation in GB after rains and the relief measure taken so far. Steps taken to exploit and promote tourism potential in the region also came under discussion.

The prime minister underscored the need to focus on tapping the existing potential of tourism in GB, setting up of modern infrastructure and training of the local community to cater to the needs of the tourist community.

Such measures besides helping tourism to flourish in the area would also provide local community with better economic opportunities, he observed.

PM accepts Saudi Crown Prince’s invitation to attend Mideast Green Initiative summit: Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted the invitation of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for participation in the ‘Middle East Green Initiative, the PM Office said Friday. Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki presented the formal invitation, extended by the Crown Prince to Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the summit, being hosted by the Kingdom in October.

“The Prime Minister graciously accepted the invitation,” the PM Office confirmed in a statement issued here.

The initiatives of the Saudi Crown Prince, announced earlier this year, align closely with the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s climate change initiatives – ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ and the ‘Ten Billion Tree Tsunami’.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are also collaborating closely to develop synergies in their climate-change related strategies.

“The invitation extended to the Prime Minister, is an acknowledgment of Pakistan’s leading role in combating climate change,” the PM Office said.