PM, CM Balochistan discuss overall situation of province

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid and Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhary Fawad Ahmad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan separetely in Islamabad today.

Prime Minister discussed overall situation of Balochistan with particular reference to the province’s development projects with the Balochistan Chief Minister.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid apprised the Prime Minister about the steps being taken to improve health sector in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhary Fawad Ahmad discussed matters pertaining to the restructuring of his ministry during his meeting with the Prime Minsiter.

He also briefed the Prime Minister about the establishment of bio-technology and herbal medicine park in Jhelum. Fawad Ahmad requested the Prime Minister to declare the month of October the month of Science and Technology.