PM, COAS, chairman NDMA discuss flood situation, rescue, relief operations

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehabaz Sharif on Sunday discussed with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz the flood situation, and rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood affected areas.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister and the chief of army staff discussed the situation of flood affectees and relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-hit areas, especially in Sindh province.

The prime minister stressed upon acceleration of the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts, PM Office Media Wing said in a

press release. The army chief apprised the prime minister of the army’s full cooperation in the rescue and relief operations in Sindh province.

The prime minister directed for provision of helicopters in the province as the road and bridges had been damaged in the province. He observed that helicopters would be helpful in the rescue and relief operations since the linking roads between Sindh and Balochistan provinces had been eroded.

He also appreciated the cooperation and spirit of the Pakistan Army in the rescue and relief operations.

General Bajwa also informed that he had issued special direction to the Commander Southern Command over the relief activities in Balochistan. The prime minister directed the relevant authorities of Benazir Income Support Programme to immediately distribute supporting amount among the flood affectees of Sindh province. Chairman NDMA apprised the prime minister of the latest situation of rainfall and floods in Sindh and also about the cooperation extended during the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the two provinces and the measures taken so far.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan in collaboration with the civil administration were carrying out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan. Due to heavy rains in Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar Lasbela, Kohlu, Sui, Naseerabad, Hub, Othal and other areas of Balochistan, low-lying areas were submerged in water during the last 24 hours.

“On the special directives of the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, The Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan in coordination with civil administration continuing the rescue and relief operations in the calamity-hit districts of Balochistan,” a handout issued here by ISPR said.

Mani shaheedian and surrounding areas near Dera Murad Jamali were affected due to cracks in the pit feeder canal at 3 places.

“With the efforts of the Irrigation Department and the Pakistan Army, all the cracks have been filled.

“More than 60 families have been rescued and shifted to the relief camp in Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar and Nasirabad districts,” the handout further said. “Prepared food, tents and rations are being provided to the families at the relief camp.

Free medical camps are also being organized by the Pakistan Army and FC in the affected areas, in which free medical aid and medicines are also being provided to the flood victims.”

“The statements noted that the civil administration and Pakistan Army are also working on repairing roads and bridges for the speedy restoration of transportation.” “Pakistan Army and FC are continuing to provide full support to the civil administration by utilizing all available resources for the rescue and relief of the flood-affected people, it maintained.

