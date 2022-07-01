PM, COAS discuss security situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and held a discussion with him on country’s security situation. Reportedly, Army Chief Bajwa and Prime Minister Shehbaz held a one-on-one meeting here at Prime Minister House. The duo discussed matters related to Army’s professional preparedness. They also held consultation regarding internal affairs of country’s security situation.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also congratulated the Army Chief on receiving the Saudi Civil Award. It is pertinent to mention here that Chief of Army Staff Gen Bajwa was on an official visit to Qatar on Thursday. He called on Emir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of State for Defence Affairs, the State of Qatar His Excellency Doctor Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.

During his meetings with Qatari royalty and political leadership, they discussed matters of mutual interests, defence & security cooperation and regional environment. The COAS said that both countries shared a great history of cordial relations and a deep spirit of brotherhood, which were being transformed into an enduring partnership.

Both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing cooperation in all fields. It may also be recalled that Pakistan is currently facing energy crunch and has failed to find a bidder for liquefied natural gas (LNG) slots. The government is in discussion for increased deliveries of LNG from Qatar to help ease the crippling fuel crisis. But on June 24, Pakistan had received the most expensive bid for a single cargo shipment from Qatar which had added to the list of its growing challenges.

The LNG bids were invited to deliver natural gas by July 3, July 8, July 25, and July 30, 2022, according to the delivery schedule. However, amid global fuel shortage, the country’s tender to buy four July cargoes had received a single bid, and at a staggering high price. At a record high price of around $40 per million British thermal units, only Qatar Energy offered the LNG.

