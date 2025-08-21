PM, COAS gets briefing on relief, rescue operations

F.P. Report

BUNER: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the flood-affected districts of Swat, Buner, Shangla, and Swabi, where he emphasized that every available national resource will be mobilized to accelerate recovery efforts and restore normalcy in the affected areas.

The prime minister was accompanied by the federal ministers and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, a press statement issued by the PM Office said. The prime minister and COAS received a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing rescue and relief operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During their interaction with flood victims, the prime minister assured them of the Federal Government’s and Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to extending maximum support in this critical hour. The prime minister, while appreciating the tireless dedication of the Armed Forces and civil administration, reaffirmed solidarity with the flood-affected population and assured them of all possible assistance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also drew attention towards the illegal encroachments, timber mafia and mining / crushing activities, especially in waterways which contribute greatly towards loss of lives and damages. He directed that Pakistan must act as a hard state where no one is above law and necessary actions be taken against defaulters without distinction.

The COAS also interacted with troops, police and civil administration personnel involved in rescue efforts, lauding their selfless commitment in assisting victims of floods and torrential rains. COAS directed ground formations to approach this responsibility with utmost devotion and to spare no effort in alleviating the hardships of flood-stricken families. He underscored that the safety and relief of fellow citizens remain the foremost priority, commending the forces and civil administration for their untiring service.

Earlier, the prime minister and participants also offered Fateha for those who lost their lives in this catostrophe. Later, the prime minister disbursed relief cheques among the victims of the recent torrential rains and floods. Addressing the participants, the prime minister expressed deep sorrow over the destruction caused by recent cloudbursts and heavy rains in various parts of the country, and said that these natural calamities had resulted in loss of many lives and properties.

The prime minister mentioned that incidents of cloudbursts occurred in Swat, Buner, Shangla, and Swabi. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) alone, around 350 people were martyred and hundreds of others sustained injuries, he said, adding that overall more than 700 people lost their lives due to rains and floods across the country. Recalling the 2022 floods, he noted that hundreds of thousands of acres of crops were destroyed and countless homes were washed away in Sindh. At that time, the federal government announced Rs 100 billion in aid to support the victims and rebuild the affected areas.

He emphasized that today, with the support of all stakeholders, the government was fully committed to facing this new challenge. He said that he had issued clear instructions that roads and infrastructure must be repaired regardless of whether they fall under provincial or federal jurisdiction. The prime minister said that the federal ministers were currently engaged in relief activities in KP. Additionally, the prime minister announced seven days of free electricity for those affected and directed immediate repairs of damaged road infrastructure.

Highlighting the root causes of such destruction, the prime minister pointed out that hotels and houses were often constructed on natural waterways, which worsened the impact of floods. He stressed the urgent need to discourage such construction and called for the development of policies and laws to prevent building on illegal land, especially along water channels, to avoid future disasters.

He stated that while the government was already engaged in the fight against terrorists and Khawarij in KP, this natural disaster had added another layer of challenge. However, he emphasized that all stakeholders, including the government, armed forces, and civil society were working together to aid in the relief and recovery efforts.

He reiterated that Pakistan is one home with four units and there should be no politics in times of such national crisis. He appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin, and the armed forces who were working diligently to assist in relief operations. He also acknowledged the support of Field Marshal Asim Munir, under whose cooperation the government was striving to stabilize the country’s economy. The prime minister said that Pakistan was among the 10 worst-affected countries by the impacts of climate change. He pointed out that deforestation also contributes to cloudbursts and emphasized the importance of preserving forests to mitigate the impact of future natural disasters.