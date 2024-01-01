PM commends economic team’s efforts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction with Global rating agency Moody’s recent upgrade of Pakistan’s credit rating and attributed the achievement to the hard work of the economic team and the blessings of the Almighty.

Chairing a review meeting on the nation’s economic development and investment strategies, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan’s economy had been rescued from default by prioritizing the country’s needs over his own political career during his previous term as prime minister.

He expressed satisfaction that, after stabilization, the country’s economy was now on the path of progressing and development. He noted that the benefits of the government’s focus on national interests over political gains were now evident in the economy.

The prime minister also pointed out that Moody’s Caa2 rating for Pakistan was an international endorsement of the government’s economic strategies. He expressed optimism that the economy would maintain its positive trajectory and continue to progress.

The prime minister commended the finance minister and his team for their significant progress and improvements in the overall economic situation. He added that the interest shown by the friendly countries in investing billions of rupees across various sectors was a direct outcome of the government’s business and investment-friendly policies. He warned that delays in executing investment projects from friendly countries would not be tolerated.

He instructed all ministers and relevant institutions to take immediate action to accelerate progress on these proposed projects. The prime minister emphasized that Pakistan offers substantial investment potential in areas such as information technology, agriculture, minerals and precious stones, and energy.

He added that foreign investment in these sectors would not only boost domestic exports but also generate employment opportunities for millions of young people. In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the improvement in Pakistan’s rating by the international rating agency Moody’s, progress on investment agreements with friendly countries in various fields and ongoing projects.

The meeting was also informed about the progress on the projects under the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPAC).