PM commends exceptional bravery, professionalism of troops

F.P. Report

SIALKOT : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot today to commend the exceptional bravery and professionalism of the troops during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, part of The Marqa-e-Haq.

He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhuwere also present on the occasion.

During the visit, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive briefing on the conduct of the battle and the current operational preparedness of the Corps.

Commending the Armed Forces on their exemplary performance in the Marka-e-Haq, Shehbaz Sharif said the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan, fortified by the unwavering resolve of the nation, defended the motherland in a heroic manner and dealt a decisive blow to the adversary’s dastardly aggression. He said history will eternally record, how within few hours, Pakistan’s defenders extinguished India’s unprovoked aggression with unmatched precision and resolve.

Interacting with officers and brave men at the frontline, the Prime Minister lauded their high morale, exceptional professionalism, and unflinching readiness.

Shehbaz Sharif further affirmed that Pakistan takes immense pride in its brave sons and they are the crown jewels of the nation. He said the blatant aggression against innocent civilians resulting into martyrdom of children, women and elderly and calling them terrorists is utterly shameful and against all international laws, norms and morality. He said that despite Pakistan’s offer of neutral investigations, India deliberately evaded such a path, as they had nothing to prove and based on a false pretext and bloated arrogance and ego, launched the offensive, for which it has got a very befitting response.

The Prime Minister also said that our martyrs have always been our pride and the nation shall eternally remain indebted to them.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly received by the Army Chief and Corps Commander Gujranwala.