PM commends heroes who rescued trapped chairlift passengers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday awarded commendation certificates to the valiant commandos, armed forces personnel and local residents who rescued eight trapped passengers of a dangling cable car in Battagram.

The prime minister, addressing the commemoration ceremony held at the PM Office, said the recognition was well-deserved by every individual involved, who exhibited remarkable prowess in orchestrating the mission to a triumphant conclusion.

He emphasized that the entire nation shared the concerns for the safety of the trapped children, who remained stranded on the chairlift for hours. He remarked that the successful endeavor was a collaborative achievement, acknowledging that recognition was also due to those who, from the confines of their homes, prayed for the safe and successful rescue operation. He said being a father, he could feel the pain of stranded children’s parents but the teamwork based on prudent efficient planning ensured their safety. “Hats off to all of you who did an immaculate job. The biggest credit goes to those who were carrying out the planning,” he remarked.

Sharing their emotions with the prime minister, the children said they were extremely worried but had a sense of satisfaction after coming to know that the Pakistan Army had launched the rescue operation. The prime minister said that the paramount duty of the state encompassed providing quality healthcare and education and an atmosphere for a dignified life.

Referring to the martyrdom of security personnel in South Waziristan, the prime minister said that those trying to obstruct the state’s functioning through their ill intentions must remove their misunderstanding. He reiterated that the nation would never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs of the war against terrorism including politicians, police services, Pakistan Army, journalists, PAF, and common citizens. “This is our home. We know how to run it,” he remarked. The prime minister said the pains of the terror victims’ families could not be expressed in words.

He said the salaries being given to the security forces personnel were just meant to suffice their needs as their sacrifices could only be recognized through respect. “We rever them. We respect them,” he commented.

Prime Minister Kakar reassured that the state affairs were in the hands of highly capable individuals. The caretaker setup had limited time and mandate to facilitate the forthcoming general elections, he added. Earlier, the prime minister also distributed commendation certificates among the security forces personnel as well as the local experts who took part in the rescue operation. The rescued children, who also attended the event, were also given souvenirs.

In his address, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Inam Haider Malik said the effective coordination among all relevant departments led to the success of the difficult operation. He said the safety audit of all the cable cars in the region had been ordered and a report would be presented to the prime minister.

He, however, emphasised the capacity building of the local rescue departments to deal with such emergency situations, which he said was also being worked out. Caretaker federal ministers Murtaza Solangi, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Jamal Shah, Sarfaraz Bugti, Anwar Ali Hyder, Ijaz Gohar and Madad Ali Sindhi also attended the ceremony.

Kakar briefed on foreign policy of Pakistan: Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and received a briefing on foreign policy of Pakistan. Upon arrival at the Ministry, the Prime Minister was received by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and senior officers. Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi briefed the Prime Minister about Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The briefing covered Pakistan’s external relations, the working of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recent efforts to strengthen its diplomatic ties with other countries, and priorities for the future, especially in view of the regional and global developments. The Prime Minister was apprised of the steps being taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the concerned Ministries and Departments, to facilitate Pakistani diaspora working and residing abroad.

The need for close coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all other national stakeholders was discussed with a view to ensuring the synergetic and holistic pursuit of Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives, security, trade and economic objectives. The Prime Minister shared his vision for a dynamic foreign policy and for strengthening Pakistan’s relationships with other countries.

He gave specific directions on different aspects of foreign policy with particular reference to facilitation of and engagement with the Pakistani diaspora. The Prime Minister appreciated the crucial role played by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistani diplomats in promoting and protecting Pakistan’s interests abroad. He expressed his desire for continued engagement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the smooth implementation of decisions in priority foreign policy areas.

Premier assures of all steps for progress of Gilgit Baltistan: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here held a meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Gulbar Khan and discussed issues of mutual interest. The chief minister congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed his best wishes for him.

Gilgit Baltistan had great potential for tourism which was not fully exploited, the prime minister said adding the government was taking all possible measures for resolving issues of Gilgit Baltistan and for progress of its people.

The chief minister invited the prime minister for a visit to Gilgit Baltistan and for addressing the assembly of the region. While accepting the invitation, the PM said he would soon undertake the visit and would meet with the students of Gilgit Baltistan University. He said people of Gilgit Baltistan were very hospitable and he was a witness of it many times. The chief minister informed the prime minister about the administrative issues of his region.

Meanwhile, Interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq here. In the meeting, they discussed the overall economic situation in the country, a PM Office statement said. Finance Minister Shamshad also apprised the prime minister of the performance of her ministry.