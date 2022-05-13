PM condoles demise of Sheikh Khalifa

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, while describing the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as “a tremendous loss”, said Pakistan had lost a true friend and trusted partner.

“The government and the people of Pakistan join me in conveying our profound sympathies and condolences over the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates,” the prime minister said in a condolence statement.

He said the demise of Sheikh Khalifa was a tremendous loss. “The world has lost a statesman of high stature, the UAE a great visionary and wise leader, and Pakistan a true friend and trusted partner.”

The prime minister said a humanist, with distinguished and diverse public service, the late president was ever close to his people, deeply devoted to their well-being and prosperity.

“His vision of reform, development and modernization led the UAE to its rightful place in the comity of nations. The monumental legacy of the late president will continue to inspire the generations of Emiratis,” he added.

The prime minister further stated that under the sagacious leadership of Sheikh Khalifa, the relationship between Pakistan and the UAE scaled new heights.

“The strategic guidance provided by him contributed immensely to the strengthening of our fraternal ties and deepening of bilateral cooperation across the whole spectrum. His invaluable contributions will never be forgotten by the government and the people of Pakistan,” he maintained.

The prime minister said, “In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Al-Nahyan family. May Allah grant the bereaved members of his family and the brotherly people of the UAE, the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen!”

“We pray to the Almighty to shower eternal blessings on the departed soul and to always keep the UAE and its people safe, secure and prosperous,” he added.

Earlier, in his condolence message on Twitter, the prime minister said with the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE had lost a visionary leader and Pakistan lost a great friend.

“We send our heartfelt condolences & sympathies to the government & people of the UAE. May Allah rest his soul in peace,” he remarked.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan served as the Pesident of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004. Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed condolence over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident in Gujranwala.

In a message issued by the PM Office here, the prime minister condoled with the families of the victims and directed the Punjab government for measures for prevention of traffic accidents. “We will implement a programme to reduce accidents through better road construction and management measures,” Shahbaz Sharif said in a message from London.

PM Shehbaz is in UK along with some cabinet members to discuss political affairs with Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“May Allah Almighty grant the deceased elevated ranks in heavens and for patience to their families. Amen,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

