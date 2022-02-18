PM congratulates KP govt over Peshawar BRT global recognition

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government after Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) was recognised as the Gold Standard BRT service.

Peshawar BRT has been recognised as a Gold Standard service by the International Technical Standard Committee of the BRT after giving it a score of 97 out of 100.

PM Imran Khan said in a Twitter message, “Congratulations to KP govt. Peshawar BRT recognised as a Gold Standard BRT service by the International Technical Standard Committee of the BRT scoring a 97 out of 100 – meaning it is consistent in almost all respects with international best practices.”

The premier said that Peshawar BRT has revolutionised public transport system in the city and since the start of its operations in August 2020, more than 71 million people have travelled in it. Over 250,000 commuters ride it on daily basis out of which 20% are women and 60% are from low-income groups, he added.

Earlier in the month, Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport had been recognised as ‘Honorable Mention for the 2022 Sustainable Transport Award and the project initiated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government was awarded on February 9 in Washington, D.C. The award ceremony was held in Washington, D.C. ‘to celebrate three cities that are transforming their streets, prioritizing sustainability, and expanding access and mobility for all residents.’

Peshawar was among the three cities across the world nominated for the Sustainable Transport Award.

Govt taking steps on priority basis for industrial development: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says government is taking steps on priority basis for industrial development.

Chairing a high level meeting in Islamabad Friday, the Prime Minister said industrial development is imperative for overall economic development.

It was for the first time that a policy of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) was introduced in the country, he said and added that due to government’s successful policies, the wheels of industry continued to turn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a high level meeting on the development of industrial sector in the country.

Federal Ministers Shaukat Tarin, Asad Umar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Hammad Azhar, Governor State Bank Reza Baqir and senior officers attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed in detail about the current capacity of industrial sector and the future strategy for its development.

It was told that owing to government’s business-friendly policies, the country’s industrial sector achieved a lot of progress despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which was also evident from the running of textile industry to its full capacity.

The meeting was further told that government’s package for the development of construction sector not only brought about economic improvement but also helped create ample job opportunities in the country.

It was told that the government was focusing on enhancing the share of manufacturing sector in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 25 percent from the current 12.5 percent.

Besides the provision of jobs in the country, the development of manufacturing sector will help improve the overall state of economy.

The meeting was further told that the government has formulated a comprehensive strategy for boosting the existing capacity of industries, reviving the sick units, encouraging investment in IT, plant and machinery and enhancing foreign investment. The strategy was being implemented on priority basis.

Besides, it was told that measures were also being taken to enhance investment of Overseas Pakistanis and for the development of SMEs in the country.

The Prime Minister directed to take measures to encourage investment in the industrial sector on priority basis. NNI