PM considering complete closure of Pakistani airspace to India: Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering shutting down Pakistani airspace and land routes for India, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

The federal minister said this in a message to his 2.4 million followers on Twitter after attending a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fawad said the prime minister was considering a complete closure of airspace to India. He also suggested a complete ban on Indian trade to Afghanistan through Pakistani land routes.

“PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting,” Fawad wrote in his tweet.

“Legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration… #Modi has started we’ll finish!” added the federal minister.