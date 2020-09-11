PM crosses his fingers as Afghan peace process starts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday warmly welcomed the announcement for start of Intra-Afghan Negoti-ations on Saturday (Septe-mber 12), saying, “finally our combined efforts have brought forth the day that the Afghan people have been yearning for.”

The prime minister, in a statement, said for more than 40 years, Afghans had suffered from continued conflict and bloodshed.

“Pakistan has endured the fallout reflected in incidence of terrorism, loss of precious lives, and huge economic cost,” he said.

The prime minister said he had underlined for a long time that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that the only way forward was a negotiated political settlement.

He said through relentless efforts, Pakistan had played a pivotal role in facilitating the Afghan peace process to the juncture. “We feel deeply gratified today as we have fulfilled our part of the res-ponsibility,” he remarked.

He viewed that it was now for the Afghan leaders to seize the historic opportunity, work together constructively, and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

The prime minister said the successful culmination of an Afghan-led and Afg-han-owned peace and reconciliation process was in-dispensable for Afghanis-tan, and for regional peace, stability and prosperity.

“We hope all sides will honour their respective co-mmitments, persevere in the face of all challenges, a-nd remain unflinchingly co-mmitted to achieving the desired outcome,” he stated.

Imran resolved that for its part, Pakistan would continue to extend full support and solidarity with the Afghan people as they marched forward in the consequential journey for peace and development.