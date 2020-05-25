PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi discuss Covid-19 related matters

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan have discussed matters related to the global outbreak of Covid-19 and prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation to address the situation.

The deliberation was held during a telephone call made by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

Thanking the Crown Prince for pardoning Pakistani prisoners and timely repatriation of Pakistani citizens from UAE, the Prime Minister lauded the steps being taken by the UAE authorities to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

He also informed Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the latest situation of the outbreak of the virus in Pakistan and the steps taken by the government for its containment.

Imran Khan underscored that without immediate, coordinated and comprehensive actions to create fiscal space, the developing world may have to contend with dire social, political and economic consequences of the pandemic.

He highlighted his call for “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries to help mitigate such consequences and to shore up economies.

With regard to worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Occupied Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared Pakistan’s concerns over intensified repression and military crackdown as well as India’s moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He underscored that the recent domicile law in Occupied Kashmir was in clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The Prime Minister lauded the recent statements of OIC and other international bodies which showed serious concerns about the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister also highlighted demonization of Muslims in India in the context of Covid-19, underlining that it should be rejected by the international community.

The two leaders agreed to work closely for effective containment of the coronavirus outbreak and strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

While conveying his best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr, Sheikh Mohamed shared his condolences on the tragic accident of PIA plane in Karachi causing loss of lives.