PM declares public holiday on Youm-e-Takbeer tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Takbeer will be observed tomorrow in remembrance of nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998 that made the defense of the country invincible.

The day made Pakistan the seventh nuclear nation of the world and the first Muslim state to exercise maximum deterrence for peaceful purposes.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has declared May 28 Youm-e-Takbeer as a public holiday on the day of making Pakistan’s defense impregnable.

In a statement today, he said the day reminds the nation’s unity to make Pakistan’s defence invincible.

The Prime Minister said on this day, the entire nation vowed for the integrity of this country that no compromise will be made by accepting any kind of external pressure on country’s defense.

He said Youm-e-Takbeer recalls the memory that all the political and defense forces were united to make defence of the country unassailable under the crescent-carrying green flag of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said Youm-e-Takbeer is a day to renew the pledge to thwart the nefarious designs of external as well as internal foes of the country, hell-bent on endangering the country, through their politics of chaos and anarchy.

He said Youm-e-Takbeer is a day to pay tribute to the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Army’s initiative to make country’s defense impregnable.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and scientists for their role in initiating and continuing Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

Shehbaz Sharif further expressed nation’s resolve to work tirelessly to ensure country’s economic security with the same spirit it made Pakistan’s defence invincible on 28 May 1998.

He urged to make a strong pledge that we, through unity, discipline, and faith, will foil nefarious designs of external enemies of the country as well as the elements, who intend to create unrest through incidents like May 9.