PM deeply grieved over death toll in Babusar Top accident

LAHORE (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of eight persons in Babusar Top accident.

The prime minister prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

According to local authorities, eight people lost their lives and nine others sustained injuries after a tourist van plunged into a ravine at Getti Das, near the scenic Babusar Top on Friday.