PM directs for measures to protect people’s lives, properties

LAHORE (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, while expressing concern over a rise in street crimes in the country, instructed the law enforcement agencies to take measures for protection of lives and properties of the people.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting on the law and order situation, said the public opinion could only be turned in favor of the police and law enforcing agencies when they show performance.

During the meeting, he was briefed on the law and order situation across the country as well as Punjab province, terror threats and the measures being taken to curb the scourge.

The meeting also reviewed implementation of the steps to eliminate the sources of terror financing and relevant laws.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of the law enforcement agencies regarding the fulfillment of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s action plan.

He said the whole nation was united against terrorism and stood side by side with the country’s armed forces.

“Our struggle will go on till the elimination of terrorism. The government will never compromise Pakistan’s security and defence,” he remarked.

He said the role of the provinces in implementation of the National Action Plan would be revived which had subside over last four years. The ignorance of the province’s role in the National Action Plan during last four years also led to the rise in terrorism, the prime minister viewed.

He said that it was inevitable to ensure law and order in the country for revival of the national economy and country’s development.

Meanwhile: Keeping in view the plight of the public, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has abolished the One Time Password System (OTP) used for purchases at utility stores.

Original ID cards will now have to be displayed at the counter for purchasing subsidized items at utility stores, said a Press release issued by Utility Store Corporation (USC) here.

The photocopy requirement has also been removed and declared to receive a confirmation SMS to the customer’s registered mobile number after purchase.

The Utility Stores Corporation is pursuing a strategy of transparent transfer of federal government subsidies to the real beneficiaries.

The Utility Stores Corporation is gradually increasing the number of POS counters at every supermarket store and mini market in Lahore and Islamabad on the direction of the Prime Minister.

All zonal managers have been urged to contact all the Deputy Commissioners of Punjab and ICT for providing water coolers, tents, chairs, fans to the customers at the utility stores.

Tent and water supply is already in place and orders have been issued to further improve it.

Under the federal government subsidy, sugar is available at Rs 70 per kg, ghee at Rs 300 per kg and a 10 kg bag of flour at Rs 400 at all utility stores across the country.

Rice and pulses are also being subsidized.

In addition, more than 1,500 standard items are available at a much lower price than the general market.

PM directs to initiate strategic reforms in healthcare research: Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi said on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed to initiate strategic reforms in healthcare research and development in Pakistan.

Initially, organizations working for disabled citizens, cerebral palsy and prosthetic equipment will be supported and their number will be increased with the passage of time, Salman Sufi said in a statement.

He said initiatives would be taken to educate and train patients suffering from cerebral palsy about the latest tecnhniques, being used internationally such as music therapy.

He said special wheelchairs for paralyzed patients would be ensured at a low price.

Similarly, tools to help other disabled citizens would also be manufactured in Pakistan to ensure their availability at a low rate. The government will also take steps to provide essential items for their mobility at low rates, he added.

