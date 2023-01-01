PM directs for releasing uplift funds for NMDs

F.P. Report



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for the immediate release of development funds for the merged districts of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas.



During a meeting with a five-member delegation of the National Assembly members from the merged districts, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to get the approval of the funds required for the schemes concerned from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet as soon as possible.



PM Shehbaz said the government was committed to prioritizing the development of the merged districts. He said the government was taking concrete steps for the development of financially weak areas of the country. The MNAs, including Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Tori, Moulana Jamal ud Din, Ali Wazir, and Mohsin Dawar informed the prime minister about the problems and the ongoing development projects in their constituencies.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ayaz Sadiq also attended the meeting.



Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday discussed the overall political situation of the country and other issues of mutual interest.



In a meeting here at the Parliament House in Islamabad, the two leaders also held discussion on the effective legislation and its significant role in the country’s progress, prosperity and administrative affairs. Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar were also present during the meeting.